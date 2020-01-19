Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
Age 69, of Rosemount Passed Away Jan. 15, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by loving husband of 50 yrs., Allen; son, Kristopher (Ann); grandsons, Topher & Tristen; sister, Christine Jackson; brother, William C. Harrer III; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 11AM Fri., Jan 24th at KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL, 2580 Century Pt. (Yankee Doodle @ Coachman) in Eagan with a Gathering beginning at 9:30AM. Entombment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
