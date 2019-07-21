|
Age 70, of Hugo Formerly of Eastside St. Paul Survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerald; her children, Lisa (John) Dupak of Blaine, Kevin (Linda) of Shady Shores, TX, Shawn (Laurie) of Circle Pines; grandchildren, Hannah, Grace, Natalie, Morgan and Madeline; siblings, Charles (Pauline) Chism of Minneapolis and sister, Jackie Quant of Apple Valley. She is preceded in death by sister, Catherine Downs. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM on Thursday, July 25 at St. Mary of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-8PM on Wednesday, July 24 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019