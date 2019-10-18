|
|
Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 78 with her immediate family surrounding and supporting her in Mesa, AZ. An amazing mother and grandmother that lived her life with grace. Born August 3, 1941 in St. Paul to George and Rochelle Martinson. Married nearly 59 years to Bob McGowan. Jaycee-Wives President, successful realtor, breast cancer survivor. Had four kids and eight grandchildren that made her proud every day. Mary Jo and Bob made the move away from St. Paul to Arizona in 1991. Mary Jo enjoyed friends and found no greater joy than spending time with family. Celebration of Life to be held at the University Club at 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102 on Monday October 21st from 4 to 7 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019