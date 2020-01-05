|
Age 75, of Mendota Heights Died December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by her grandson Alexander and her beloved husband of 49 years, Ronald A. Nordstrand. Survived by children Erik Nordstrand and Amy (Jeffrey) Sik; Grandchildren, Maximilian and Clara. Sister Dorothy (Joseph) Dietl and brother Charles (Judy) Westermayer. Mary Jo prided herself with her position as a Medical Technician until she retired from the American Red Cross. She continued to do what she naturally was, to be a stay at home mother of her two kids. She was a caregiver to her core and considered many others as her "adopted" children, as she called them, this included her god-children, nieces, nephews and friends of her kids. She welcomed so many into her home through the years as her children grew to be adults. During her later years she travelled to many places with her family, friends and husband including New Zealand, Australia, Europe and China to name a few. She travelled often to her condos in Florida, especially the beach where she loved watching dolphins as she sipped her coffee. She had a heart of gold, filled with so much love to go around and she cherished her many friendships. She was the most selfless and caring person and always put others before herself, even until the very end. She loved her grandchildren fiercely. She was a fighter and fought her battle with cancer for 13 long years and showed her strength all the way through to the very end. She was surrounded by her loved ones and passed away peacefully in her home. She is now at peace without suffering and will be deeply missed by all. She is, was and always will be our angel. Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM Thursday, January 9 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., Downtown St Paul. Visitation 3-7PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 Wentworth Ave. W., West St. Paul, 651-457-7938, and at church 1 hour before the Mass. In lieu of gifts, please direct memorials to the in Mary Jo's name.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020