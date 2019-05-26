Home

Age 70, of St. Louis Park, on April 16, 2019. Born in Minneapolis November 19, 1948. Preceded in death by parents John McLean and H. Jane (Verrell) Scroggins. Survived by siblings John (Roberta) Scroggins, Thomas (Kathy) Scroggins, Donald Scroggins and Jane Schwermin; nieces and nephews Keith (April) Scroggins, Shannon (Jason) Oliver, Piper (Michael) Frithsen, Steven (Lina) Scroggins, John, Danielle and Evelyn Glick-Scroggins, and Thomas Schwermin. Memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 31st, at Lakewood Chapel, 36th and Hennepin, Minneapolis. Visitation at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the N.C. Little Hospice. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
