Age 76 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, John & Dorothy Eggum & her grandson, Dominic Allen. Survived by her children, Scott, Laura Beltz (Marc), & Karen; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Tony, Kacey, Caleigh, Mikaela, & Christopher; siblings, Tom (Mari), Terry (Ruth), & Mike (Joan), & many other nieces, nephews, & extended family members. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 6 PM at Mueller Memorial-Parkway Chapel, 835 Johnson Parkway, Saint Paul, with visitation from 2 PM until time of the service. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019