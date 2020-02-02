|
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 19, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Preceded in death by her husband, Harley, and sister Audrey Samuelson. Survived by children Alexander (Pamela), John, Mary Houle, Robert (Lisa) and Sarah. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grand children. Born in 1926 in St. Paul, Jo graduated from St. Paul Central High School and Macalester College, where she met Harley while playing pool. In her 50s she earned her second degree at the U of M, after which, she became a 'Home Ec' teacher. Jo and Harley raised their children on Long Lake in Mahtomedi, MN, where she taught them the values of conservation, ecology, and service, along with a deep appreciation for all facets of the natural world. They later 'retired' to a hobby farm outside River Falls, WI, where they raised sheep, chickens & turkeys. She loved birding, gardening, reading & hiking; was an excellent cook & entertainer; was a whiz at Scrabble and crossword puzzles; volunteered at a number of non-profits; was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader; and was always actively involved with her church. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, April 25th at 11am in the chapel at St. Andrews Village, 240 East Ave., Mahtomedi, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The or .
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020