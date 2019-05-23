|
Was born in Union Spring, AL. She lived a full, God-centered life serving others for 81 years. She went to be with her Lord on the morning of May 20, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and students For 46 years, she was married to Ralph Emmanuel Hammond. In 1966, she and her husband, Ralph, founded Bible Baptist Mission, an evangelistic outreach that met at their home in Lorain, OH. Within 5 years, it grew into Grace Community Church, where she served as the first lady and Choir Director until 1991. During this time Mary also worked as an elementary teacher. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and students. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Malone College in Canton, Ohio in 1970. She received her M.Ed., from Cleveland State University in Cleveland Ohio in 1973 and received her Ph.D. from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2002. She started at Bethel University in 1993 as an associate Professor of Education in the College of Arts and Science. Funeral service Tuesday, May 28 at 11:30AM at SANCTUARY COVENANT CHURCH, 2018 Alrich Avenue N., MPLS, with visitation from 10:00 – 11:30 AM. Interment Incarnation Cemetery, Lino Lakes. Memorials preferred to the Ralph E. & Mary J. Hammond Scholarship fund for Multicultural Students, Bethel Seminary, 3949 Bethel Drive, St. Paul, MN 55112. 651-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019