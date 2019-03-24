|
|
Age 71, of Shoreview Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Harold; and infant children, Robert & Amy. Survived by daughter, Christine (Tom Erlandson); grandsons, Trey & Tyler; mother, Lydia; brothers, Bill (Judy) & Jack (Tammy); nieces, nephew and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, March 29 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019