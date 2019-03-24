Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
835 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
Mary K. (Mansun) KUNZ

Age 71, of Shoreview Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Harold; and infant children, Robert & Amy. Survived by daughter, Christine (Tom Erlandson); grandsons, Trey & Tyler; mother, Lydia; brothers, Bill (Judy) & Jack (Tammy); nieces, nephew and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, March 29 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
