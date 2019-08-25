|
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle & Felix St. John & her brother, Irv St. John & her first husband & father of her children, Russell Nelson. She is survived by her husband, David L. Ekstrand, children Mary Jo Nelson, Cathryn Nelson Miller (David), Russell Nelson Jr., Juli Nelson St. John (John) & Holly Nelson Sweeney (Steve) & her grandchildren, Evan Miller (Jennifer), Nial Nelson Hopkins, Chelsea Miller Reis (Christopher) & Sarah Sweeney. Also, survived by three loving nieces, Mary Jean, Judith & Susan. Mary K. was a full-time Mom for many years until she returned to school earning her Doctorate of Education. She taught at the U of M for several years before retiring in 2006. Along with her husband, David, she enjoyed Gopher sports including football, basketball & baseball. She also enjoyed reading, traveling & spending time with her family. Services will be private. Memorials preferred to , 7900 W. 78th St., Suite 100, Edina, MN, 55439.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019