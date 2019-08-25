Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
612 South Smith Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
651-222-3220
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ST. JOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. (Nelson) ST. JOHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. (Nelson) ST. JOHN Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle & Felix St. John & her brother, Irv St. John & her first husband & father of her children, Russell Nelson. She is survived by her husband, David L. Ekstrand, children Mary Jo Nelson, Cathryn Nelson Miller (David), Russell Nelson Jr., Juli Nelson St. John (John) & Holly Nelson Sweeney (Steve) & her grandchildren, Evan Miller (Jennifer), Nial Nelson Hopkins, Chelsea Miller Reis (Christopher) & Sarah Sweeney. Also, survived by three loving nieces, Mary Jean, Judith & Susan. Mary K. was a full-time Mom for many years until she returned to school earning her Doctorate of Education. She taught at the U of M for several years before retiring in 2006. Along with her husband, David, she enjoyed Gopher sports including football, basketball & baseball. She also enjoyed reading, traveling & spending time with her family. Services will be private. Memorials preferred to , 7900 W. 78th St., Suite 100, Edina, MN, 55439.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now