Age 97, of West St. Paul Passed Away December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Clarence; parents; 10 siblings; & special friend, John Cody. Survived by children, Don (Renee), Ken (Diane), Joyce (Don) Kraus, Diane (Terry) Munsinger & Eileen (Mike) Burns; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; & many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Monday, Dec. 23rd at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Sunday, Dec. 22nd at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Monday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Special thank you to Allina Hospice for their loving care. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019