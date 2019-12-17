Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WEIRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. (Wax) WEIRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. (Wax) WEIRICK Obituary
Age 97, of West St. Paul Passed Away December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Clarence; parents; 10 siblings; & special friend, John Cody. Survived by children, Don (Renee), Ken (Diane), Joyce (Don) Kraus, Diane (Terry) Munsinger & Eileen (Mike) Burns; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; & many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Monday, Dec. 23rd at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Sunday, Dec. 22nd at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Monday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the . Special thank you to Allina Hospice for their loving care. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -