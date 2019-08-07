|
Age 89, formerly of Fridley Preceded in death by loving husband, Norman; parents, Lawrence and Margaret Bruzek; brothers, James and Thomas Bruzek; sisters, Margaret Wiot and Catherine Bruzek. Survived by daughter, Theresa (Mike) Tostengard; son, Jeff (Suzie) Herzog; granddaughters, Mara, Abby, Anna, Katie and Sophie; nephew, Edward Wiot; nieces, Catherine Ivkovic and Elizabeth Brown; grandniece, Alison Jernstrom. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday August 10, 11 AM with a visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at The Church of St. William, 6120 5th St. NE, Fridley. Memorials preferred to Tamarisk, Loaves and Fishes, or St. Williams Catholic Church, three of the organizations for which she was a dedicated volunteer. www.millerfuneralfridley.com Miller Funeral Home, Fridley 763-571-1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019