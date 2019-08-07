Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. William
6120 5th St. NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. William
6120 5th St. NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HERZOG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine HERZOG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine HERZOG Obituary
Age 89, formerly of Fridley Preceded in death by loving husband, Norman; parents, Lawrence and Margaret Bruzek; brothers, James and Thomas Bruzek; sisters, Margaret Wiot and Catherine Bruzek. Survived by daughter, Theresa (Mike) Tostengard; son, Jeff (Suzie) Herzog; granddaughters, Mara, Abby, Anna, Katie and Sophie; nephew, Edward Wiot; nieces, Catherine Ivkovic and Elizabeth Brown; grandniece, Alison Jernstrom. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday August 10, 11 AM with a visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at The Church of St. William, 6120 5th St. NE, Fridley. Memorials preferred to Tamarisk, Loaves and Fishes, or St. Williams Catholic Church, three of the organizations for which she was a dedicated volunteer. www.millerfuneralfridley.com Miller Funeral Home, Fridley 763-571-1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now