|
|
(Wallace) Mary Kathleen "Kay" Age 95 of Roseville, MN Formerly of Worthington, MN Passed away November 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Preceded in death by her husband Larry Andrews, her parents Dave and Nelle, brother Jack and sister Pat. Survived by children Greg (Susan), Paula (Ric), Marnie, and David (Mary); grand children Laura (Mike), Dana, Caroline, Bailey and Elizabeth; great grandchildren Miles, Alec and Stella, siblings, Jane and Dave and many nieces and nephews. Beloved mom and grandma, she was strong in faith, family and friends. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington. She loved to entertain, play bridge, cook for others and sew in her free time. She worked for the Teamsters Union for 16 years and was profoundly proud of her Irish roots. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Wednesday, November 20 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul, MN. Visitation 5-7pm, Tuesday, November 19 at the church and one hour before Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2019