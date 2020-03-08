Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Mary CROWSON
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Mary Kathleen (Crawford) CROWSON

Mary Kathleen (Crawford) CROWSON Obituary
March 26, 1936 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Verdon and Mary Gedatus; sisters, Kathy Williams and Debbie Gedatus. Survived by children, Penny (Pat) O'Kane, Kathy (Jack Arzooyan), John (Roxanne), Tom, Bob (Paula Howard), Geoff, Joe and Mark (Jamie); grand children, Becci, Brandon, Brittney, Nate, Nick, Amanda, Zach, Simon, Miles, Dustin, Bella and Will; siblings, Susan (Dan) Mareck, David Gedatus and Beth Gedatus; brother-in-law Jon Williams; loving nieces and nephews, Kathleen, Michele and Jon Williams and many others. Mary valued family gatherings, and being with her grandchildren. She cherished lifelong friendships with school friends, including Mary and Rog Wohlers, Mary Glennon and Marlys Le Claire. She loved traveling to Shanghai, China to teach English, to Florida with friends, to England, Ireland, Arizona, Nashville, D.C. and the Black Hills with family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am Saturday, April 18 at the ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2245 Hamline Ave. N., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Mary generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program to support continued advancements in medical care through research. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
