May 6, 1927 – October 11, 2020 Age 93, formerly of Falcon Heights, most recently of Mendota Heights, died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born Mary Kathryn Kelley in Chicago, Illinois, she married John W. Johnson and moved to Minnesota. She was a stay at home mom for many years and returned to the work force where she was employed as an administrative assistant at Rosewood Corporation, and was a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant. Mary K. had a passion for life and enjoyed travel, aerobic dancing, tap dancing, and gatherings with family and friends. She loved to sing and was a member of the Holy Childhood choir. She spent countless hours volunteering as a hospice worker. Mary K. was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by infant son, Joseph; husband, John; and is survived by David (Kathy) Johnson, Kathryn Ryan (Peter Beck), Marie (Doug) Fell, William (Ruth) Johnson; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, Mn 55104. 651-702-0301