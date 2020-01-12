Home

Mary Kathryn LINDSTROM

Mary Kathryn LINDSTROM Obituary
Age 77 of Woodbury Passed away on January 6, 2020 Born in Madelia to William & Eva Lassas on August 18, 1942. Married to Robert Lindstrom in 1977, combined they have 9 children. Mary is preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Bob; step-son, Dave; grand daughter, Theresa; parents, William & Eva; brother, William, Jr. & an infant brother. Survived by children, David, Kari (Michael), Barb (Jeff), Steve (Jeanne), Doug (Liz), Ray, Craig (Viv), Debbie (Jim Flick); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A memorial service for Mary will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Newport Lutheran Church (900 15th St, Newport, MN) with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Newport Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
