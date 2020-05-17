Age 65, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away May 10, 2020. Survived by parents LaWayne and LaRhea Morseth, Edina, MN; loving and devoted husband Bruce Monroe; sister Jana (Tom) Whear, Edina, MN, nephews Jonathan, Matthew and Kristofer; stepdaughters Jeni (Doug) Shaffer, Rosemount, MN and Laura (Keith) Schaller, Waterbury, VT; six grandchildren: Claudia, Jacob, Brendan, Blake, Greta and Sydney; many extended family members, friends, colleagues and students. Mary Kay's career passion was education; she was a special education teacher in several school districts and guidance counselor at Minneapolis Southwest High School. She loved her students and was always there to support and guide them. Mary Kay had a wonderful sense of humor, generously shared with all she knew and loved. She truly had the gift of listening - all felt loved and special in her presence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.