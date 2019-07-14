|
Beloved Wife, Sister, and Aunt Age 55 of Lake Elmo, MN Passed away July 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous journey with ALS. Survived by husband and best friend Craig; sister Michelle (John) Henningsgard; sister-in-law Bev (Bob) Moris; nieces and nephews Will, Joey, Ella, Annie, and Ginny Henningsgard, Adam (Jen) Moris, Mat (Kathy) Moris; great nieces and nephews Alexis, Bryce, Leena, and Jay; cousins Denise, Diane, Deb and their families. Preceded in death by parents Eddie and Mary Lou. Thank you to the army of angels that traveled this hard journey with us. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (7/16) 11:00 AM at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday (7/15) 4PM-8PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul, and Tuesday (7/16) one hour prior to mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choosing preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019