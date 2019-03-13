|
|
Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Helen Weiss & sister Phyllis Fischer. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Garry; daughter Debra (Michael) Schneider; grandchildren Adam (Terra) & Jacob (Jenny) ; great grandchildren Alana, Samantha & James; & many other family & friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday (3/16) from 1 PM-4 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019