Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary KINNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Marie" KINNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary "Marie" KINNEY Obituary
Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her mother Helen Weiss & sister Phyllis Fischer. Survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Garry; daughter Debra (Michael) Schneider; grandchildren Adam (Terra) & Jacob (Jenny) ; great grandchildren Alana, Samantha & James; & many other family & friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday (3/16) from 1 PM-4 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now