Mary L. BASSETT

Mary L. BASSETT Obituary
Died September 27, 2019 at her home overlooking Lake Byllesby. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Evelyn Leonard, brother Paul Leonard, and son Chris Bassett. Survived by her loving husband, James W. Bassett. Also survived by her children Tony (Kathy), Tim (Julie), Tom (Angela), Kevin (Susie), Larry (Kristina), Luke (Amy Lou), Maren (Bill), Daniel (Holly), and Margo (Andy) and grandchildren Zach, Garrett, Shannon, Brooks, Amanda, Tyler, Emily, Savannah, Alex, Austin, Mackinley, Gavin, Gabriel, William, Anderson, Liam, Avery, Cam, Quinn, Laney as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 30th, at 2:00 pm at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 410 W. Colvill, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held from 3:30 to 8:00pm at the Cannon Golf Club, 8606 295th St. E., Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls is assisting the family. www.LundbergFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Cannon Falls Library Foundation. www.givemn.org/organization/cannon-falls-library-foundation
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
