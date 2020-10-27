Age 92 of West St. Paul Passed Away Peacefully Oct. 23, 2020 Survived by loving son, Timothy (Darlene); loving daughter, Catherine (Ed) Hinz; loving daughter-in-law, Angie Dryer; devoted grandchildren, Eric, Carli, Allison, Tim, Phil, Matt and Pat; dear great-grandchildren, Henry, Leo, Jake, Lena, Claire, Evelyn, Joseph, William, Jackson, Jolie, Lilly & Dylan. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Alfred; and son, Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, Oct. 29th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. at Butler in West St. Paul with a visitation 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2020.