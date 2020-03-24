|
|
Age 74, of Sun City West, AZ. Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. A loving and devoted daughter, Mary was preceded in death by her father, Vergil H. Walser, and mother, Mildred A. (King) Walser. Survived by husband of 54 years, Ted; children, David (Jenny) Falzone, Maria (Joe) Hall, and Paul (Whitney) Falzone; brother, Jim (June) Walser; grand children, Kaela, Amy, and Morgan. Mary was born on June 3, 1945 in St. Paul, MN, graduated from University High School class of 1963, and loved spending summers at her grand parents cabin on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, Wisconsin, as much as she loved living and boating on Forest Lake where she and Ted raised their children. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to knit, paint, sew, and create - always making beautiful things. After retiring as a supervisor from the U.S. Postal Service, Mary dedicated much of her time to various animal rescues and traveling the world with her husband Ted and their friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to your local animal rescue.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2020