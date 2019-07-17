|
|
Age 63 of Ramsey Passed away peacefully July 14, 2019 at Guardian Angels Transitional Care Center in Elk River of stage 4 cancer. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Her favorite activity was going to the casino. Mary had degrees from both Rasmussen Business College and Anoka Technical College. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Arlene Lubben and biological parents, Robert & Dorothy Gilbertson. Mary is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lee; children, Nathan (Gina), Gene, Chris (Candy); 8 grandchildren; siblings, Peggy (Brian) Walsh, Bonnie (David) Vogel, Amy Lubben, Nancy (Doug) Ellison, Kelly Rehberg, Bob Karlsrud, Dennis (Diana) Karlsrud; and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (July 20, 2019) at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019