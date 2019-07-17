Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
(763) 767-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. MILLER Obituary
Age 63 of Ramsey Passed away peacefully July 14, 2019 at Guardian Angels Transitional Care Center in Elk River of stage 4 cancer. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Her favorite activity was going to the casino. Mary had degrees from both Rasmussen Business College and Anoka Technical College. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Arlene Lubben and biological parents, Robert & Dorothy Gilbertson. Mary is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lee; children, Nathan (Gina), Gene, Chris (Candy); 8 grandchildren; siblings, Peggy (Brian) Walsh, Bonnie (David) Vogel, Amy Lubben, Nancy (Doug) Ellison, Kelly Rehberg, Bob Karlsrud, Dennis (Diana) Karlsrud; and many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (July 20, 2019) at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now