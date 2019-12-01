|
Former St. Paul teacher, counselor and coach, Mary L. Needham, 79, died in Moscow, ID, November 21 from multiple myeloma complications. Mary taught health and physical education at Mechanic Arts HS and Como Park Jr. High and counseled at Mounds Park Jr. High and Washington Technical Magnet, finishing out her 37 year career at the Student Placement Center in 2000. She was a pioneer in girls' interscholastic sports in St. Paul, coaching volleyball, basketball, track & field, softball, badminton, and gymnastics. She was very competitive and took many of her teams to the championship level. After retiring, Mary returned to her roots in Idaho, where she substitute taught and drove school bus for the Potlach Schools for 18 more years. Mary Needham was a strong, amazingly courageous woman whose light shone way beyond her imagination. Her funeral celebration will be December 4 at 11 AM at Short's Funeral Chapel in Moscow, ID. Mary requested that memorials be given to the Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 E White Ave., Moscow, ID 83843.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019