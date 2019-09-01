Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Church of Forest Lake
9511 W. Broadway
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church of Forest Lake
9511 W. Broadway
Mary LAUER Obituary
Age 91 of Forest Lake, MN Passed away on August 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by son, James Patrick Lauer; granddaughter, Becky Okerstrom. Survived by loving husband, Clarence of 69 years and their children Mary Clare (Mike) Okerstrom, John (Nancy), Sue (Jim) Hendrickson; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of her life 11 AM, Saturday, 9/7/19 at Immanuel Church of Forest Lake, 9511 W. Broadway. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery, Stanchfield, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the church. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
