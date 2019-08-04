Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LaVALLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary LaVALLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary LaVALLE Obituary
Loving Grandma & Great Grandma 11/17/1908 ~ 7/28/2019 Preceded in death by husband Ray; son & daughter-in-law Leonard & Marilyn and grandson-in-law Sam Scott. Survived by grandchildren Caren Cunningham (Dennis), Jeanette Scott, & Gary LaValle (Julie); great grandchildren Timothy & Traci Cunningham and Hannah & Leah LaValle. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 8th at 11:30 am at CERENTIY CARE CENTER CHAPEL, 1900 Webber Street, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.