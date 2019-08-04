|
Loving Grandma & Great Grandma 11/17/1908 ~ 7/28/2019 Preceded in death by husband Ray; son & daughter-in-law Leonard & Marilyn and grandson-in-law Sam Scott. Survived by grandchildren Caren Cunningham (Dennis), Jeanette Scott, & Gary LaValle (Julie); great grandchildren Timothy & Traci Cunningham and Hannah & Leah LaValle. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 8th at 11:30 am at CERENTIY CARE CENTER CHAPEL, 1900 Webber Street, White Bear Lake with visitation starting at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Cerenity Care Center, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019