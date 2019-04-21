|
|
(NEE KELLER) Mary Ethel Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Aunt Survived by her children Ericka M. Leslie, Jorlene M. Leslie, and Marvin E. Leslie; 9 grandchildren; siblings Peter (Carol) Keller, Paul (Karen) Keller, Adrienne Weier, Gregory (Kathy) Keller, John (Debbie) Keller, and Annette (Stephen) Truso; brother-in-law, Wally Dembiczak. Preceded in death by loving husband, John; sister, Kristine Dembiczak; brother-in-law, Jerry Weier, and parents Gregory A. & Ethel E. Keller. Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 27 at 11am at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019