March 7, 1922- May 8, 2020 98 years young. Passed away in her own home. Preceded in death by husband Helmer; daughter Ramona; brothers Albert, Frank, Peter and Paul Peterka; and sister Cecile Olberg. Survived by children Pauleen Wiedl (Robert), Richard Loe, Suzann Radtke (Richard), Linda Gunelson (Peter), Barbara Carlson (Robert) and Karen Loe. Also 10 wonderful grandchildren and 17 incredible great grandchildren. She was a loving, kind and spunky mother and friend to us all. A special thank you to all her friends and neighbors for enriching her life. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





