1929-2019 In Loving Memory Mary Bohling passed away while surrounded by loved ones on October 17. Mary was an Elementary Education teacher for over 40 years and the Past President and member of Alpha Delta Kappa. Mary is preceded in death by her son Frederick. She is survived by her daughter Anne (John) Thode, 3 grandchildren: Jake (Kerri) Thode, Kate (Matt) Dudley and Elizabeth (Rick) Niemi and 5 great-grandchildren, Annika, John, Henrick, Jack and Liarose. Memorial Service is at 10am on Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon, in the Steamboat Lounge at Boutwells Landing, 5600 Norwich Parkway, Oak Park Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for cancer research.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019