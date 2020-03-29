|
|
Age 89, Inver Grove Heights Passed peacefully in her sleep on March 23, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband Gene, her parents William and Clara, all her siblings: Charles, Minna, Bill, Clara and Calvin, and great grandson Gabriel. Will be deeply missed by her three children and their spouses, sons Tim and Deb and Mark and Karen, daughter Ruth and Rod Honkanen; Tim's children Shirley (Brent) Jones, Danny (Ashley) and Steve (Allie), Mark's sons Jack and Ed; nine great grandchildren: Tyler, Kaley, Joy, Greyson, Nick, Lenny, Emma, Luke and Jake; granddog Kobe; Gene's brothers and their spouses: Alton and Ann, Mike and Linda; many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary grew up in Romulus, Michigan, across Middlebelt Road from what is now Detroit International Airport. She graduated from Detroit Lutheran High School in 1949 and attended summer school at Concordia Teacher's College, River Forest, Illinois where she met Gene on a blind date. Mary taught school in the early 1950's until Tim was born. Mary loved children. She was devoted to her churches and had a special talent for evangelism. Mary became her own person during the 25 years after Gene died. Many thanks to White Pine Senior Living, Inver Grove Heights, and Hospice of the Midwest for their compassionate care of Mary during the last two years. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Ecclesiastes 7:1 . . . . . the day of one's death is better than the day of one's birth.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020