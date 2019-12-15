Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Mary DAHL
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Church
509 W 54th St
Minneapolis, MN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Church
509 W 54th St
Minneapolis, MN
Mary Lou (Sullivan) DAHL


1943 - 2019
Mary Lou (Sullivan) DAHL Obituary
Mary Lou passed away on Dec 12, 2019 at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and chronic pain. She was welcomed home by husband David; parents Raymond and Helen; and siblings Michael and Mary Deborah. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Ron), Matthew (Michelle), Meaghan, and Molly; grandchildren Elizabeth and Zachary; great-grandchild Lana; brothers Terry, and Tim (Merilee); sisters Marilyn, Carolyn (Larry), and Kathy (Bill); many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She enjoyed years of adventures with friends who became family. She had a strong sense of service, an unyielding faith, a wonderful sense of humor, and a cold Pepsi to share (unless it was her last). Her mind and body are finally at peace. She touched the heart of everyone she met and will never be forgotten. A heartfelt thank you to Havenwood of Richfield for the wonderful care she received there. A funeral mass will be held 11am, Friday, December 20th at Annunciation Church, 509 W 54th St Minneapolis. Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, December 19 at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St Paul, and one hour prior to the service at church. Private interment to be held at later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
