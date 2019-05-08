A faithful and supportive friend, marvelous cook and quilter whose family was the love of her life, are but a few ways those who knew her best describe Mary Lou (Dennet) Murray, CSJ. Born the oldest of seven children in Minneapolis, MN, on May 14, 1930, Mary Lou died peacefully on May 4, 2019, at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. She entered the community of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1948. In 1959, Mary Lou earned a BA in English and Education from the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, and over the next 15 years taught at many Twin City Catholic Schools including: Nativity, St. Pascal, St. Mary, and St. Luke in St. Paul; St. Kevin in Minneapolis, and Holy Redeemer in Marshall. The next two years were spent as principal at St. Anne in LeSueur, MN. In 1965, she earned an MA Reading Specialist Certificate from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, WI, which allowed her to offer reading consultation at many CSJ schools. Later, Mary Lou offered her gifts at Bethany Convent, where she worked as a driver and seamstress. One of her greatest joys was making quilts for not only family, friends, and each of her (over 55) grand-nieces and nephews, but as a member of the Minnesota Quilters Community, she made several for just causes including the Dorothy Day Project and St. Mary's Shelter in St. Paul. "The biggest gift I have received from my quilting is the large number of people I have met and the friendships I have formed." Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents Lucille (Campbell) and Francis Lawrence Murray; brother Dennis; brothers-in-law Terry Condon, Ralph Dombross, and Jim Marrin; sister-in-law Joan Purcell Murray; niece Mary Jo Murray; nephews, Murray Condon and Colin Marrin. She is survived by sisters Kay Murphy (Jeremiah), Susan Condon Dombross, Jane Marrin, and Marty Urbasic (Herm); brother George Patrick (Mary Kay) Murray; many devoted nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Mary Lou, rest in love and peace. Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary