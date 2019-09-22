|
|
Age 94 Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Grew up in Olivia Minnesota, lived in Minneapolis and Decatur, Illinois before returning to Minneapolis in 1984. Preceded in death by her husband, Obert; parents, Louis and Anna Mahler; and brother, James. Survived by sons, Jeffrey of St Paul, David of Bismarck ND, and Robert of Dana Point CA; grandchildren, Zachary Nelson and Anna Nelson Whitley of St. Paul. A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 6122 42nd Avenue N. in Crystal, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019