Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou NELSON Obituary
Age 94 Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019 surrounded by family. Grew up in Olivia Minnesota, lived in Minneapolis and Decatur, Illinois before returning to Minneapolis in 1984. Preceded in death by her husband, Obert; parents, Louis and Anna Mahler; and brother, James. Survived by sons, Jeffrey of St Paul, David of Bismarck ND, and Robert of Dana Point CA; grandchildren, Zachary Nelson and Anna Nelson Whitley of St. Paul. A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 6122 42nd Avenue N. in Crystal, with visitation one hour prior. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.