Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou O'CONNOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou O'CONNOR Obituary
(nee Thelen) Passed peacefully April 28, 2019 Age 78 of South St. Paul. Preceded by parents Esther & Norbert; grandson Jeff; daughters Kathy & Tammy. Survived by son Jeff, 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, brother Richard (Mavis) Thelen & other family & friends. Mary Lou was a long time resident of South St. Paul. She waitress-ed at Nick's Place for 42 years. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday (5-3-19) at Klecatsky's - Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. South St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now