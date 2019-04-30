|
|
(nee Thelen) Passed peacefully April 28, 2019 Age 78 of South St. Paul. Preceded by parents Esther & Norbert; grandson Jeff; daughters Kathy & Tammy. Survived by son Jeff, 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, brother Richard (Mavis) Thelen & other family & friends. Mary Lou was a long time resident of South St. Paul. She waitress-ed at Nick's Place for 42 years. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday (5-3-19) at Klecatsky's - Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. South St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2019