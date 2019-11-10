Home

Mary Lou OLSON Obituary
Mother, Grandmother, Cousin, Aunt and Friend Mary Lou was born in St. Paul, Oct. 28, 1934 and passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; mother, Bernadine; sister, Patricia; and brother, Richard. Survived by children, Gerald (Peggy), Glenn (Lynn), Gregory (Sharan) and Colleen; 9 grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Anna, Christian, Steven, Elizabeth, Sondra, Maria and Emma. She worked for Northern Pacific R.R. where she met husband Gerald and was chosen as 1954 Winter Carnival Queen of Snows. Worked many years in the medical profession and retired from Guidant Corp at age 70. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be from 1-4 PM at Cedarholm Community Building (2323 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville) on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice (2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104).
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
