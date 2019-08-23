Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail North
Scandia, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SIMONSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou SIMONSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou SIMONSON Obituary
Age 79, of Scandia Died, Saturday, August 17, 2019 while surrounded by her family at Birchwood Health Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now