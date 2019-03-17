Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard St
Maplewood, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1725 Kennard St
Maplewood, MN
Beloved Mother & Grandmother Age 89, of St. Paul On March 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; and infant granddaughter, Mary Kay. Survived by children, Bob (Cathy), Rick (Thomasine), Kathy (Paul) Capouch, Jim (Karla), Cindy, Susan Tovsen, and Nancy (Tom) McNeil; grandchildren, Matt, Melissa, Shannon, Katie, Joe, Nick (Katie), Jessica (Scott), Cassondra, Amber, Lauren, Nathaniel, Emma, and Jake; and two expected great-grandchildren. Mary was a devout woman who was known for her extraordinary kindness. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, March 20 at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St, Maplewood. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to New Harmony Care Center, whom the family wishes to thank for their loving care of Mary. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
