Beloved Mother & Grandmother Age 89, of St. Paul On March 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; and infant granddaughter, Mary Kay. Survived by children, Bob (Cathy), Rick (Thomasine), Kathy (Paul) Capouch, Jim (Karla), Cindy, Susan Tovsen, and Nancy (Tom) McNeil; grandchildren, Matt, Melissa, Shannon, Katie, Joe, Nick (Katie), Jessica (Scott), Cassondra, Amber, Lauren, Nathaniel, Emma, and Jake; and two expected great-grandchildren. Mary was a devout woman who was known for her extraordinary kindness. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, March 20 at PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1725 Kennard St, Maplewood. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to New Harmony Care Center, whom the family wishes to thank for their loving care of Mary. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019