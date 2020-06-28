Mary Lou (Husemann) STEPHANI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 Of Roseville Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Roy; brothers Clint, Roy and John; and son Joseph. Survived by husband, of 63 years, Donald; children John (Deborah), Anne (Jim) Becker, Paul (Liz); grandchildren Kevin, Sam (Lexie Paquette), Emma, Abby Becker, Sheila (Myles) Shykes, Madeleine and Logan Stephani; and great-grandchild Hazel Shykes. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and role model to all of us. Her presence and impact will be greatly missed in all of our lives. A special thank you to Fairview Hospice and Cherrywood Pointe at Lexington. A private Memorial Mass will be at 10 AM on Monday, June 29th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with live streaming available at www.saintrose oflima.net A private committal will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved