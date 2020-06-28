Age 89 Of Roseville Passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Roy; brothers Clint, Roy and John; and son Joseph. Survived by husband, of 63 years, Donald; children John (Deborah), Anne (Jim) Becker, Paul (Liz); grandchildren Kevin, Sam (Lexie Paquette), Emma, Abby Becker, Sheila (Myles) Shykes, Madeleine and Logan Stephani; and great-grandchild Hazel Shykes. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and role model to all of us. Her presence and impact will be greatly missed in all of our lives. A special thank you to Fairview Hospice and Cherrywood Pointe at Lexington. A private Memorial Mass will be at 10 AM on Monday, June 29th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with live streaming available at www.saintrose oflima.net A private committal will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.