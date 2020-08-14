Age 88 of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away August 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. Preceded in death by husbands Frank J. Tauber and Alfred B. Mollenfoff; siblings Arlene Greenhagen, Joann Bachman, Geraldine Rust, David Pitreski; children Katherine, Daniel and Robert Tauber. She retired from a long career at St. Paul Companies (Travelers) Insurance. She lived a full and active life, was much loved, and will be missed by all. Survived by daughters Susan Hurtgen, Nancy Tauber, Christine Nickolauson (Curtis), Francine Yoch (Michael); grandchildren April, Robert, Allison, Scott, Craig, Jameson, Lauren Rose, Nathan, Jami; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Jean Peno, Carol Balwin, Anna Mae Crotty. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Church of St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul MN 55106. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to the church.









