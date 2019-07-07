|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend Mary Louise Girard, age 53, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Mary brought life, laughter, love, and passion into every relationship as a devoted wife, mother, and friend of many. Her warmth, kindness and welcoming nature left lasting impressions in the hearts of many through her commitment to friendships and volunteering. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-7 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 followed by a prayer service at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Mary will be laid to eternal rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in South Milwaukee.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019