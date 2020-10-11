Went safely Home to Jesus on September 29, 2020, at age 84. Mary was born to Thomas and Jennie (Svendsen) George on September 1, 1936, in St. Paul, MN. She married Theodore Loritz, Jr. and had one daughter, Roxanne Marie. Mary was a dedicated and loving mother, grand mother, and Gigi with unwavering faith in God. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and had a passionate love for music sharing her beautiful soprano voice with so many over the years. Mary joins her husband Ted, parents Tom and Jennie, and loved ones in Heaven. She is survived by daughter Roxanne (Brian) Hable, grandchildren Ryan Hable and Brianna (Kinseth) Sorlien, great-grandchildren Adele and Elise Sorlien, along with many extended family members. Memorials preferred to Masonic Cancer Center – U of M.









