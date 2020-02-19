|
Sister Mary Louise (affectionately called "Maynee" by family) born on May 24, 1934 at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, MN to Alphonse J. Sr. and Loretta (Wittman) Matt. She was baptized at Nativity of Our Lord Church in St. Paul and educated at Nativity Elementary School. At the age of 17 she entered the Community of the Sisters of St. Joseph. While a Postulant she completed her Derham Hall High School diploma and went on to earn a BA in English (1956) at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. Sister later earned a BS in Library Science (1962), pursued further studies at University of Notre Dame (MA in English, 1969) and St. Mary's College of Winona, MN (MA in Religious Studies, 1975). A servant of our Lord who committed her life's work to catechesis of the Christian faithful, Sister taught high school at Bird Island, MN, St. Mary, St. John HS-Jamestown, ND, and made her final vows on August 15, 1959. She was Director of Religious Education at Grand Forks Air Force Base and later served at Parishes in Madison, Bloomington, Hopkins and Wayzata, MN. In 1986 she served as Director of Religious Education, 15 years for the Diocese of Kalamazoo, MI. Upon her return to Minnesota she served several years in the St. Cloud Diocese teaching RCIA. Of this work she said, "My heart is full of happiness. I feel very awed by the responsibility, but tremendously grateful to God for the trust He has placed in me!" Sister Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister Caroline Elizabeth; brothers John G. and Alphonse J. Jr. She is survived by sister Loretta H. (Campbell); brother J. Peter Matt; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and nephews; dear friends, including Sisters Rosalind and Marie Shaun; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, followed by a luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Mary Louise, may God rest your beautiful soul!
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020