Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
South St. Paul, MN
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
6th Ave. So. @ 8th St.
South St. Pau, MN
Mary M. "Marne" LINDSTROM


1937 - 2019
Mary M. "Marne" LINDSTROM Obituary
(née Truzinski) Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother Age 81 of South St. Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ray & Elaine Truzinski; and sister, Joan Beaudoin. Survived by loving husband of 61 yrs., Earl; children, Jeff (Mavis) & Deb (Gene) Selbitschka; grandchildren, Aaron, Nicole (Willie) McCarty, Max, Jennifer (Tom) Hillegas and Jacqueline; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jacob, Eli & Isaac; sister, Judy (Bob) Cowan; brother, Ray (Barb) Truzinski; & many other family members and friends. Memorial Mass 11AM Wed., Aug. 28th at the CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY, 6th Ave. So. @ 8th St. in South St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Mass. Inurnment Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. Memorials preferred. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
