Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Aunt ~ Age 96. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Edward (Ed) J.; parents Vincenzo (Vincent) & Philomena Francisco; 6 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by children Michael (Sue) Murray & Patti (David) Adams; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; & many other loving family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (4/29) 11:00 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude of the Lake Catholic School & the Parkinson's Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019