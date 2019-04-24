Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Mary M. (FRANCISCO) MURRAY

Mary M. (FRANCISCO) MURRAY Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Aunt ~ Age 96. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Edward (Ed) J.; parents Vincenzo (Vincent) & Philomena Francisco; 6 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by children Michael (Sue) Murray & Patti (David) Adams; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; & many other loving family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (4/29) 11:00 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude of the Lake Catholic School & the Parkinson's Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019
