|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 18, 2019 from Frontal Temporal Degeneration. Mary, age 74 of Saint Paul, was preceded in death by her parents; Tom and Mary O'Rourke, brothers James (Red) and Pat O'Rourke. Survivors include husband Roger, and their children Christine (Dan Monserud), Jenny (Bob) Merthan, Brian (Jill), Katie (Yohann) Charlet and grandchildren Andy and Tommy Monserud, R.J. and Molly Merthan, Aubrey and Henry Baumhover; sister Kay Dalton; brothers Jerry and Larry and sisters-in-law Helen, Karen, Mary Lou and Irene. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN. Interment at Mt. Carmel, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. www.theaftd.org
Published in Pioneer Press from June 22 to June 23, 2019