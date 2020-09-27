Age 90 of St. Paul Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Mary went to be with Jesus on September 23, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was a very active member of the Holy Childhood Church and Choir. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, William; siblings, Jean Danna, and Pat Hepburn. Mary is survived by children, Mary Kay (Vinod), Bill (Dorothy), Annie (Marcos), Pauline (Dan), Pat, Eileen (Dave), Dan (Dee), Diane (Charlie), and Tom (Mary); many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other loving family and friends. Visitation Monday, September 28th, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. N, Roseville MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 29th, 10:30 AM at the Church of the Holy Childhood, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul. Funeral service limited to the family and close friends of Mary Hill; other loved ones are encouraged to view the funeral on Zoom. Link available on Mary's Roseville Memorial Chapel online obituary. Memorials preferred to Holy Childhood Choir, EWTN, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital