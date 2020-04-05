|
1928 – 2020 Of West St. Paul Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Age 91, passed away on April 2 from natural causes. Preceded in death by brother Joe Regan, sisters Donna Ricci, Darlene Smith. Survived by son Jim (Deb) Lee, daughter Pat (Mickey) Whebbe, daughter Terri (Dave) Schult, son Bill (Norma) Lee, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, 2 great great grandchildren. Due to recent circumstances there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 7th with no visitation or viewing. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Mary will be deeply missed by family and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred (please no flowers due to no visitation). The Mass and burial will be taped and available to view on Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page later that day. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020