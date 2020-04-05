Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
The Mass and burial will be taped and available to view on Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page later that day
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret LEE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Margaret LEE Obituary
1928 – 2020 Of West St. Paul Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Age 91, passed away on April 2 from natural causes. Preceded in death by brother Joe Regan, sisters Donna Ricci, Darlene Smith. Survived by son Jim (Deb) Lee, daughter Pat (Mickey) Whebbe, daughter Terri (Dave) Schult, son Bill (Norma) Lee, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, 2 great great grandchildren. Due to recent circumstances there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 7th with no visitation or viewing. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Mary will be deeply missed by family and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred (please no flowers due to no visitation). The Mass and burial will be taped and available to view on Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page later that day. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -