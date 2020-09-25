Entered eternal glory peacefully on September 22, 2020. She was born to Ella and James McKenzie on April 18, 1928 In Bement, IL. She entered the Visitation Monastery in St. Louis in 1952 and was professed for 66 years. Sister received her nursing degree from Marquette U. and her MA in Theology from St. Xavier U. She served as infirmarian and Theology teacher at Visitation in St. Louis and was involved in a ministry of healing in the Charismatic Renewal. She was a founding member of the Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis where her contemplative spirit, visionary leadership, creativity and at-homeness with people of all backgrounds inspired all who knew her. Even in physical diminishment, she found ways to minister to others. She was a spiritual mentor and initiator of a 12 Step Program to "Undo White Privilege". She is preceded in death by her brother, Jim and her sister, Sr. Jane McKenzie, SSSF. She is survived by her community, her niece, Tracy McKenzie and many friends. Visitation will be at Church of the Ascension, 1723 N. Bryant, Monday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be offered at 11 am, Tuesday, Sept. 29. Limited seating with Covid guidelines. The service will also be live-streamed. Check Ascension Church website. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Memorials to Visitation Monastery of Mpls. Arr. O'Halloran & Murphy (651-698-0796)