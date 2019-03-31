Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
3535 72nd St
Mary "Joyce" (Menden) MARXER

Mary "Joyce" (Menden) MARXER Obituary
Age 71, of Inver Grove Heights Joyce was a loving, caring, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, teacher and more. Survived by her husband, Joe; children, Jeff (Stacy) and Jill (Peter) Vinge; grandchildren, Abby, Natalie, Gavin, Noah, Toren, and Baylor; siblings Bill (Jean) Menden, Connie (Mike) Cooper, Tony (Jean) Menden, Dan (Mary Jo) Menden, Larry (Dorene) Menden, Sue (Bill) Weckman, Rich Menden, and Deb (Miles) Lunak; and by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty Menden. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, April 5th at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., IGH. Visitation 4 to 7 PM Thursday, April 4th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Interment Saint Patricks Church Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Woodbury Senior Living for their love and caretaking of Joyce the past 4 years. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
