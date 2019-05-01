|
|
Age 90, of Hastings Died peacefully April 28, 2019 Joining her family in the Lord: her parents; husband, Earl S. McCoy; sons, William McCoy & Joseph McCoy; brother; Thomas Schnell; & by sisters, Agnes Burgess & Marguerite Gedatus. Survived by children, Stanley McCoy, Andrew (Martha) McCoy, Steven (Mary) McCoy, & Margaret Mary McCoy; granddaughters; Emily, Katherine & Sarah; brothers Raymond Schnell & Jerome Schnell; sisters, Dorothy Gerson, Elizabeth Herbert, Jeannine (Craig) Hoffbeck, & Josephine Becker; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Fri. (5/3) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thurs. at the new location of the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings, & also for 1 hr prior to Mass at church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to KDWA's Radio Rosary program, The , or to the donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019